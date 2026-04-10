젤렌스키 “중동서 샤헤드 드론 격추 작전 수행”

우크라군, 이란 전쟁 기간 다수 국가 방공 지원 참여

무기·에너지 지원 맞교환… 방산 협력 확대 포석

Russia Ukraine War 0 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령/AP 연합뉴스

우크라이나군이 이란과의 전쟁 기간 중동 여러 국가에서 이란산 샤헤드(Shahed) 드론을 격추하는 작전에 참여했다고 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 대통령이 9일(현지시간) 밝혔다. 러시아의 침공 이후 축적한 드론 대응 경험을 해외로 확장한 사례로 평가된다.AP통신에 따르면 젤렌스키 대통령은 이날 기자들과의 발언에서 우크라이나군이 해외에서 실전 작전에 참여해 방공 능력 구축을 지원했다고 처음 공개적으로 인정했다.젤렌스키 대통령은 우크라이나가 자체 개발한 요격 드론을 활용해 작전에 참여했다고 설명했다. 해당 요격 체계는 러시아가 우크라이나 전쟁에서 대량 운용해온 이란산 샤헤드 드론을 격추하는 과정에서 효과가 입증된 장비다.그는 "이번 임무는 단순한 훈련이나 연습이 아니라 실제로 작동하는 현대적 방공 시스템 구축을 지원하기 위한 것"이라며 실전 성격의 군사 협력이었다고 강조했다고 AP통신은 전했다.우크라이나군은 미국·이란 간 2주간 휴전이 성사되기 이전 단계에서 방어 작전에 참여한 것으로 전해졌다. 작전은 중동 지역에서 이란제 무인기의 위협이 확대되는 상황 속에서 이뤄졌다.젤렌스키 대통령은 구체적인 국가 이름을 공개하지 않았지만, 여러 국가에서 작전이 진행됐다고 밝혔다. 그는 앞서 중동 지역에 우크라이나 전문가 228명이 파견됐다고 언급한 바 있다.우크라이나는 군사 지원의 대가로 에너지 인프라 보호에 필요한 무기와 함께 원유 및 디젤 연료를 제공받고 일부 재정 지원도 확보했다고 AP통신은 보도했다. 이는 러시아의 에너지 인프라 공격으로 전력망이 반복적으로 타격을 받아온 우크라이나 상황을 고려한 조치로 풀이된다.젤렌스키 대통령은 이러한 협력 구조가 우크라이나의 에너지 안보 안정성 강화에 도움이 될 것이라고 평가했다. 동시에 방산 협력을 제도화해 향후 수출 확대 기반으로 활용할 수 있다는 점도 강조했다.그는 해당 협력 모델이 향후 국제 시장에서 활용 가능한 형태로 발전할 수 있다며 우크라이나 방산 산업의 역할 확대 가능성을 시사했다.젤렌스키 대통령은 "우리는 상대국의 안보 역량 강화를 지원하는 대신 우리 국가의 회복력을 높이는 데 필요한 기여를 받고 있다"며 "이는 단순히 금전적 대가를 받는 수준을 훨씬 넘어서는 협력"이라고 강조했다.우크라이나는 최근 드론 요격 기술과 전자전 대응 능력을 강화하며 군사 기술 협력 범위를 확대하고 있다.Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces shot down Shahed drones in Middle Eastern countries during Iran warKYIV, Ukraine (AP) ? Ukrainian military personnel shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple Middle Eastern countries during the Iran war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, describing the operations as part of a broader effort to help partners counter the same weapons used by Russia in Ukraine.Zelenskyy made his first public acknowledgment of the operations Wednesday in remarks to reporters that were embargoed until Friday. He said Ukrainian forces took part in active operations abroad using domestically produced interceptor drones proven in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones used by Russia in Ukraine."This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defense system that can actually work," Zelenskyy said.Ukraine took part in the defensive operations before the tentative ceasefire in the Middle East was reached among Iran, the United States and Israel this week.Zelenskyy did not identify the countries involved but said Ukrainian personnel operated across several nations, helping strengthen their air defense systems. He previously said that 228 Ukrainian experts were deployed in the region.In exchange, Ukraine is receiving weapons to protect its energy infrastructure, along with oil, diesel and, in some cases, financial arrangements, he said.Zelenskyy said the agreements would bolster Ukraine's energy stability and described the partnerships as something that would "be marketed" as Kyiv seeks to formalize and expand its defense export role."We are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country's resilience," he said. "This is far more than simply receiving money".